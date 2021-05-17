UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Files Contempt Petition In LHC For Restraining Him To Fly Abroad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:36 PM

Shehbaz Sharif files contempt petition in LHC for restraining him to fly abroad

The PML-N President says the instant case is a classic example of high handedness, utter disregard of rule of law, blatant defiance and deliberate disobedience, defeating and frustrating an order of this court, pleading the court to take action against the responsible.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2021) President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Shehbaz Sharif filed a contempt petition in the Lahore High Court against Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for not allowing him to fly abroad.

In his fresh petition, Shehbaz Sharif said that his name was still on no-fly list.

The Immigration officials at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore had barred Shehbaz Sharif from flying abroad on May 8.

Earlier today, the government added name of Shehbaz Sharif to the Exit Control List (ECL) after it was removed by a court order in 2019.

Shehbaz Sharif said that LHC allowed him fly abroad once for medical treatment abroad. He said a deputy attorney general and two FIA officials were also present there in the court.

He said that the above order became matter of public knowledge as contents of the orders were also discussed on social media and in talk shows.

The petitioner said that the “excuse for not permitting the complainant to proceed abroad was lame and false because a comprehensive mechanism of updating the Integrated Border Management System and placing or removal of Names in the stop-lists 24/7 round the clock, is in vogue.

He also submitted that the instant case was a classic example of high handedness, utter disregard of rule of law, blatant defiance and deliberate disobedience, defeating and frustrating an order of this court through contumacious and contemptuous conduct by way of resorting to false and frivolous pretexts for which a separate contempt petition was being filed. He asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the responsbible including FIA officials.

