Shehbaz Sharif files defamation suit against British newspaper

Shehbaz Sharif says Daily Mail published article without taking his comment on the allegations leveled against him, damaged his personality and political career.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif moved a defamation suit against British newspaper Daily Mail in the London High Court here on Tuesday.

He said that Daily Mail’s article seriously damaged his repute and political career by publishing an article. The reports said that Shehbaz Sharif paid £10,528 in court fee but he did not specify how much he would be seeking in the legal damages.

Daily Mail Journalist David Rose had published an article, accusing Shehbaz Sharif that he and his family of embezzled millions of Pounds out of £500 million aid lent by the Department for International Development (DFID) for 2005 earthquake victims.

After the article, Shehbaz Sharif served on legal notice to Daily Mail and Journalist David Rose in January 2020.

In his suit against the newspaper, Shehbaz Sharif said that defendant failed to justify the most basic tenet of responsible journalism by making any reasonable attempt to obtain comment from him prior to publication. He said the story was published without his comment which was unethical. He asked the court to order the paper and the journalist for compensation of the loss made to his personality and political career.