UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif Files Defamation Suit Against British Newspaper

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:36 PM

Shehbaz Sharif files defamation suit against British newspaper

Shehbaz Sharif says Daily Mail published article without taking his comment on the allegations leveled against him, damaged his personality and political career.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif moved a defamation suit against British newspaper Daily Mail in the London High Court here on Tuesday.

He said that Daily Mail’s article seriously damaged his repute and political career by publishing an article. The reports said that Shehbaz Sharif paid £10,528 in court fee but he did not specify how much he would be seeking in the legal damages.

Daily Mail Journalist David Rose had published an article, accusing Shehbaz Sharif that he and his family of embezzled millions of Pounds out of £500 million aid lent by the Department for International Development (DFID) for 2005 earthquake victims.

After the article, Shehbaz Sharif served on legal notice to Daily Mail and Journalist David Rose in January 2020.

In his suit against the newspaper, Shehbaz Sharif said that defendant failed to justify the most basic tenet of responsible journalism by making any reasonable attempt to obtain comment from him prior to publication. He said the story was published without his comment which was unethical. He asked the court to order the paper and the journalist for compensation of the loss made to his personality and political career.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Earthquake Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London David January 2020 Muslim Family From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

China launches two satellites for IoT project

3 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, 10,936 in ..

3 minutes ago

NCOC directs to ensure health SOPs implementation; ..

3 minutes ago

Valencia to host Women's EuroBasket 2021 Final Pha ..

3 minutes ago

All resources to be utilized to achieve 100% targe ..

3 minutes ago

At Least 40 People Killed, Injured in Bomb Blast i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.