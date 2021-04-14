UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif Gets Bail From LHC In Money Laundering Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:49 PM

Shehbaz Sharif gets bail from LHC in money laundering case

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Sardar Sarfraz Ahmed Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural ordered the jail authorities for immediate release of PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has secured bail from Lahore High Court in money laundering case.

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Sarfraz Ahmed Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural passed the order on petition moved by Shehbaz Sharif.

The bench granted him bail against two surety bond worth Rs 5 million.

The court directed the jail authorities for immediate release of Shehbaz Sharif.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Sarfraz Ahmed Money From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 93 prisoners during Ramadan

6 minutes ago

Martyred cop’s funeral prayers offered at Qilla ..

14 minutes ago

Myanmar protesters throw red paint in the streets ..

23 minutes ago

Cavusoglu Sees No Political Motives in Russia's De ..

35 minutes ago

PM to perform groundbreaking of low cost housing p ..

54 minutes ago

China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.