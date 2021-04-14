Shehbaz Sharif gets bail from LHC in money laundering case

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has secured bail from Lahore High Court in money laundering case.

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Sarfraz Ahmed Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural passed the order on petition moved by Shehbaz Sharif.

The bench granted him bail against two surety bond worth Rs 5 million.

The court directed the jail authorities for immediate release of Shehbaz Sharif.

