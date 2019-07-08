UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif Gets Sick During Ashiana Case Hearing

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 36 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:13 PM

Shehbaz Sharif gets sick during Ashiana case hearing

Shehbaz Sharif twice requested the court to allow him to go home.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif fell sick as he appeared before an accountability court in Lahore for proceedings in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam case on Monday.

Shehbaz Sharif twice requested the court to allow him to go home. He pleaded that he is suffering from back ache so he should be allowed to go home.

The court allowed Sharif to take a seat when he complained of his backache.

When Shehbaz Sharif again requested the court to allow him to leave, the judge allowed him.

Shehbaz Sharif left the court before the hearing concluded.

As the hearing of the case resumed, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor presented an investigation report to the court. Besides, three witnesses are also present in the courtroom to record their testimonies.

Sharif's defense counsel Amjad Pervez cross-examined witness Sidra Mansoor, and asked upon whose directives she had produced the record.

To this, she answered that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had asked her about the record.

The defense counsel further asked her whether the in-charge [of the SECP] had given her any written directives over the matter. To which, she responded that in-charge Liaquat Ali had given her verbal directives, and the same record, which was submitted with the NAB, was presented in the court.

Moreover, she said she had been included in the investigation process on May 30, 2018.

Other accused persons, including Fawad Hassan Fawad, Ahad Cheema and Munir Zia are also present in the court.

On February 18, accountability court Judge Syed Najmul Hassan had indicted ten suspects including Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam case. All the accused rejected the charges.

The PMLN president had sworn to God that the case against him was false and affirmed to bring facts in front of the nation.

Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif's principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad became an approver in the case. Fawad Hassan Fawad, in his statement before NAB, had claimed that he had awarded a contract to a "favourite firm" in the Rs14 billion Ashiana Housing project at the behest of Shahbaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same February May 2018 God Muslim All From Ahad Cheema Billion Court Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Macron's Envoy to Visit Tehran to Discuss JCPOA - ..

10 minutes ago

Cruise ship in Venice near-miss weeks after dock i ..

10 minutes ago

29 die as bus plunges off India's 'highway to hell ..

10 minutes ago

Hala China celebrates first anniversary, signs six ..

29 minutes ago

Russian President Briefed on High Treason Case Aga ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Delegation Says Does Not Recognize OSCE PA ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.