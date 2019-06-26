UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Gifted Someone Diamond Set Worth Rs10 Million

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:18 PM

Shehbaz Sharif gifted someone diamond set worth Rs10 million

He appointed the same person as his minister a few days later.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 26th June, 2019) Renowned journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain while commenting on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s marriages revealed how he gave a diamond set worth Rs10 million to someone.

The journalist said that when Shehbaz Sharif was the chief minister of Punjab, there were rumours that he gave diamond jewellery worth Rs10 million to someone. When Ghulam Hussain asked Shehbaz Sharif about these rumours, he simply denied saying, “Why would I gift someone.”

However, the journalist said, he appointed the same person as his minister a few days later.

To this, Arif Hameed Bhatti who was also present in the programme, said to Ghulam Hussain, “You should be thankful that you are Ghulam Hussain, otherwise you would also have been his wife.

He said that politicians marry like we change clothes. This is not a big deal for them.

Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain had recently revealed another secret marriage of Shehbaz Sharif with government officer Kulsume Hai.

Ghulam Hussain claimed to have a witness of their marriage who had signed on the Nikkah Nama (marriage contract) of Shehbaz Sharif and Kulsume Hai.

Meanwhile, Syeda Kulsume Hai strongly rejected the reports of her secret marriage with former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She clarified that she never married Shehbaz Sharif, adding that she had only one marriage with Tariq Abbas Qureshi.

