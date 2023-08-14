Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Given Guard Of Honour At PM House

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Shehbaz Sharif given guard of honour at PM House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Outgoing Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday was given guard of honour at the Prime Minister House here as he handed over the responsibilities of his office to the newly appointed Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviewed the guard of honour as the contingents of the armed forces presented a salute to him.

On the occasion, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar bid farewell to the outgoing prime minister.

