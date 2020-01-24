UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif Gives Green Signal For “In House Change” In Punjab

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Shehbaz Sharif gives green signal for “In house change” in Punjab

PML-N's parliamentary meeting will be held this Monday where the matter of in-house change will be discussed, and therefore, all members of the party have been directed to take part in it.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) started preparation for in house change in Punjab, the source said here on Friday. According to the details, the decision for this move would be made in the parliamentary meeting this Monday. PML-N leader and MNA Rana Sana Ullah and the party’s central leader Hamza Shehbaz would chair the meeting.

“Shehbaz Sharif has given green signal for in house change in the Punjab,” the sources claimed, adding that “Therefore, all the members of the provincial assembly have been directed to take part in the meeting,”.

Hamza Shehbaz had earlier said that the move for in house change was not an unconstitutional move rather it was a democratic way in a democratic setup.

It may be mentioned here that PML-Q—the close ally of PTI is also not happy with the ruling party for not fulfilling demands and depriving them in key decisions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly May Muslim All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.