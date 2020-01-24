Shehbaz Sharif gives green signal for “In house change” in Punjab

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) started preparation for in house change in Punjab, the source said here on Friday. According to the details, the decision for this move would be made in the parliamentary meeting this Monday. PML-N leader and MNA Rana Sana Ullah and the party’s central leader Hamza Shehbaz would chair the meeting.

“Shehbaz Sharif has given green signal for in house change in the Punjab,” the sources claimed, adding that “Therefore, all the members of the provincial assembly have been directed to take part in the meeting,”.

Hamza Shehbaz had earlier said that the move for in house change was not an unconstitutional move rather it was a democratic way in a democratic setup.

It may be mentioned here that PML-Q—the close ally of PTI is also not happy with the ruling party for not fulfilling demands and depriving them in key decisions.