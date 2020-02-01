Shehbaz Sharif got netted in the trap laid by him: Ashiq

Special Advisor to Prime Minister (SAPM) for information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Shehbaz Sharif has been netted in the trap laid by him." If you had been true then why you would have taken 6 months to go to the court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) Special Advisor to Prime Minister (SAPM) for information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Shehbaz Sharif has been netted in the trap laid by him." If you had been true then why you would have taken 6 months to go to the court? SAPM asked.

In her message on social networking site twitter on Saturday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Britain courts will also come to know about his real face .Nation is asking from you that had you been true then why you would have taken 6 months to resort to the courts.

She added.Shehbaz Sharif, it has remained your habit to influence media , she said." Maligning and character assassination of rivals through false media reports is your identity and quality".She said nation has not forgotten shrinking of a newspaper to two pages in your tenure.