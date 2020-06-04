Shehbaz Sharif grieved over death of PMLN MPA

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and President Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of member Punjab Assembly of his party Shaukat Manzoor

In a statement, he said demise of MPA Shaukat Manzoor caused grief among his party members.

He said Shaukat Manzoor was an asset for PMLN and his services for the party were unforgettable.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.