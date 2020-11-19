UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Be Brought In ‘Bullet-proof Vehicle,’ Accountability Court Orders Punjab Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:08 PM

Accountability Court Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan has held that bringing Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz to court through “armoured vehicle” will not be allowed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz should be brought to court in bullet-proof vehicle, an accountability court ordered the authorities on Thursday.

Accountability Court Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan passed the order on petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz will not be allowed to travel in armoured vehicle from now onwards,” the judge remarked.

Home Secretary Punjab and SP security were also present there in the courtroom.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz both had complained about use of armoured vehicle by NAB officials for their production in the court.

“It causes me more pain and I’m already ill,”’ said Shehbaz Sharif while asking the court to direct the authorities to bring him to the court through any other vehicle instead of “armoured vehicle”.

On Nov 11, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others were indicted in a money laundering case.

However, both pleaded not guilty and decided to fight the case.

“These are baseless allegations leveled against me by NAB,” said Shehbaz Sharif, terming these cases politically-motivated.

NAB had accused former Punjab Chief Minister of accumulating assets worth Rs7,328 million in connivance with his co-accused family members, benamidars, front persons and close associations and for developing an organised system of money laundering.

The bureau had also nominated a total of 20 individuals in the reference – Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat, his sons Hamza and Suleman, and daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

On September 29, Shahbaz was arrested by NAB after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail in the money laundering case.

The PML-N president was previously arrested on October 5, 2018, regarding Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Scheme. He was in the anti-graft watchdog’s custody when the inquiry into money laundering was authourised.

