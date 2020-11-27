UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Released On 5-day Parole

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza released on 5-day parole

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif and the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, were released on parole from Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Friday.

The father and son were released for five days after a notification was issued by the Punjab government, allowing their parole from Nov 27 to Dec 1 for attending the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Shehbaz Sharif and grandmother of Hamza Shehbaz, who died in London on Sunday.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had made a request to the provincial cabinet for temporary release of Shehbaz and Hamza.

