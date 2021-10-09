UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz Get Another Extension In Bail In Money Laundering Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 01:26 PM

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz get another extension in bail in Money laundering case

FIA Officer tells the court that both father and son are not cooperating with them in investigation of the case and both did not have knowledge of even the money transferred to their accounts.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2021) PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz once again got extension in bail in money laundering case on Saturday.

The Banking Court extended the bail till October 30.

Both Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court. PML-N leaders and workers were also present there. During the hearing, FIA presented five boxes containing evidence against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the banking court during hearing of the case.

The FIA Director told the judge that Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were not cooperating with them in investigation of the matter. He said that they did not have even knowledge about the funds that were transferred to their personal accounts. He said that several banks accounts were opened on the Names of lower staff of Ramzan Sugar Mills. Shehbaz Sharif said that the statement of FIA officer hurt him, pointing out that his lawyer responded to all question of the investigating agency.

After hearing both sides, the court extended bail of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz till Oct 30.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Federal Investigation Agency October All Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

President issues decree to adopt UAE&#039;s 10 pri ..

President issues decree to adopt UAE&#039;s 10 principles for next 50 years

57 seconds ago
 Jordan Pavilion at Expo 2020 inaugurated, its Amba ..

Jordan Pavilion at Expo 2020 inaugurated, its Ambassador says exhibition is a so ..

1 minute ago
 PM Imran Khan directs re-opening of 83,714 public ..

PM Imran Khan directs re-opening of 83,714 public complaints to expedite relief

10 minutes ago
 FEATURE - Sexual Abuse Victim at Catholic Church i ..

FEATURE - Sexual Abuse Victim at Catholic Church in France Urges Overhaul of Sys ..

11 minutes ago
 Czech populist mogul PM tipped for re-election

Czech populist mogul PM tipped for re-election

11 minutes ago
 Coconuts and prayers: Solomons pair survive 29 day ..

Coconuts and prayers: Solomons pair survive 29 days adrift at sea

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.