Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz get another extension in bail in Money laundering case

FIA Officer tells the court that both father and son are not cooperating with them in investigation of the case and both did not have knowledge of even the money transferred to their accounts.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2021) PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz once again got extension in bail in money laundering case on Saturday.

The Banking Court extended the bail till October 30.

Both Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court. PML-N leaders and workers were also present there. During the hearing, FIA presented five boxes containing evidence against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the banking court during hearing of the case.

The FIA Director told the judge that Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were not cooperating with them in investigation of the matter. He said that they did not have even knowledge about the funds that were transferred to their personal accounts. He said that several banks accounts were opened on the Names of lower staff of Ramzan Sugar Mills. Shehbaz Sharif said that the statement of FIA officer hurt him, pointing out that his lawyer responded to all question of the investigating agency.

After hearing both sides, the court extended bail of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz till Oct 30.