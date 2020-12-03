UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz Shifted To Jail As Parole Ends

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 31 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as parole ends

Both father and son have been shifted back to jail after parole given earlier over death of Begum Shamim Akhtar as parole ended.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz sharif returned back to jail after his parole ended on Thursday.

Jail officials were present there outside his home besides hundreds of supporters of PML-N.

Before his departure to jail, Shehbaz Sharif called on his party leaders and supporters. A picture of Shehbaz sharif with PML-N workers was made by social media team of PML-N as he came out to sit in the vehicle to go with jail officials.

He also took books from a shelf for readings inside jail.

According to different reports, Hamza Shehbaz, his son and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, had gone in different vehicle back to jail after parole ended.

Earlier, many people including the political leaders visited Sharif family to express condolences over death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Chaudhary Pervaiz condoling death of Begum Shamim Akhtar with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, other members of Sharif family.

On this occasion, other leaders of PML-N were also present there.

The visiting delegation led by Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi also offered Fateha for the deceased.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif’s mother,” Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi was quoted as saying.

On December 2, the Punjab government had extended parole of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for one day. Sources relayed Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave approval for the extension during a consultative meeting convened to take up a plea seeking extension in the father-son duo’s parole period.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were released on five-day parole on Nov 27.

