Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz to be released on parole today

(@fidahassanain)

Both father and son will be released from Kot Lakhpat jail at 2 pm today to attend funeral prayer of Begum Shamim Akhtar whose body is yet to arrive in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz would be released on parole today.

Both father and son would be released on 2 pm for Begum Shamim Akhtar’s funeral.

However, the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar yet to arrive in Lahore from London.

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved release of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days.

The Punjab Chief Minister made this approval after the provincial cabinet sent the draft to him regarding release of both father and son to attend funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The PML-N had earlier applied for a 14-day long parole for both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz but Punjab Chief Minister granted only five-day release on parole.

Begum Shamim Akhtar died in London on Sunday. She was 89. Arrangements for return of Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body, her funeral and burial in Jati Umar were underway. Nawaz Sharif and his sons were not taking part in the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar in Pakistan. A funeral prayer had already been offered in London by Nawaz Sharif and others few people.

On other hand, Maryam Nawaz announced her participation in PDM’s Multan rally. According to tv reports, she said that her father had asked her to take part by keeping personal grief aside.

On Sunday, Begum Shamim passed away in London. She was staying with her son former premier with Nawaz Sharif.