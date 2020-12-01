(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2020) Punjab government on Tuesday rejected plea of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz seeking extension in release on parole.

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Ullah Tarar had moved an application to the Punjab government regarding extension in release on parole, saying that many people were coming yet to condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

He asked the government that extension in release on parole be granted, so that both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz both could meet the people coming for condolences.

On Nov 27th, Shehbaz Sharif and his son opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz were released for five days from Kot Lakhpat jail on parole. Under the schedule, both father and son were due to return back to jail on Wednesday at 2:00 pm.