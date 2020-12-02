(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Punjab government extended for one-day PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's release on parole, the sources said on Wednesday.

Both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz are mourning the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar. The people were also coming to express condolences with the Sharif family.

On Tuesday, the Punjab government had turned down the plea of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz seeking extension in release on parole.

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Ullah Tarar had moved an application to the Punjab government regarding extension in release on parole, saying that many people were coming yet to condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

He asked the government that extension in release on parole be granted, so that both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz both could meet the people coming for condolences.

On Nov 27th, Shehbaz Sharif and his son opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz were released for five days from Kot Lakhpat jail on parole. Under the schedule, both father and son were due to return back to jail on Wednesday at 2:00 pm.