Shehbaz Sharif, his brother, entire family an epitome of corruption: Sarfaraz Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ( PTI ) Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Wednesday said Shehbaz Sharif , his brother and his entire family was an epitome of corruption

"Therefore there's no surprise in seeing Shehbaz Sharif defending a criminal who is running a drug racket" said a press release issued by party's Central Media Department.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, while commenting on Shehbaz Sharif's statement in which he defended Rana Sanaullah has stated that criminals were defending each other's evil deeds like Sicilian Mafia.

Refuting allegations of victimisation he said despise political vendettas they believe in fair accountability. He categorically mentioned that PTI would not back off from its pledge to implement rule of law without any discrimination.