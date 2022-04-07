Shehbaz Sharif hopes apex court to defend constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed hope that the Supreme Court would defend the Constitution through accurate interpretation of the state's law.

He was talking to media persons here outside the Supreme Court.

He said that he would not relent until the supremacy of the Constitution.

"April 3 is the blackest day in the history of Pakistan", said Sharif. He accused the PTI leadership for misleading the nation.

"Free and fair elections are the need of the hour as this recent political turmoil has pushed the country a decade behind", he said.