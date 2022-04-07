UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Hopes Apex Court To Defend Constitution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 01:19 PM

Shehbaz Sharif hopes apex court to defend constitution

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed hope that the Supreme Court would defend the Constitution through accurate interpretation of the state's law

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed hope that the Supreme Court would defend the Constitution through accurate interpretation of the state's law.

He was talking to media persons here outside the Supreme Court.

He said that he would not relent until the supremacy of the Constitution.

"April 3 is the blackest day in the history of Pakistan", said Sharif. He accused the PTI leadership for misleading the nation.

"Free and fair elections are the need of the hour as this recent political turmoil has pushed the country a decade behind", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz April Media

Recent Stories

Ukraine seeks 'ruinous' sanctions on Russia as Eur ..

Ukraine seeks 'ruinous' sanctions on Russia as Europe hesitates

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif says transparent elections importan ..

Shehbaz Sharif says transparent elections important for parliament’s dignity

14 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 11,634 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 11,634 new community cases of COVID-19

14 seconds ago
 China renews yellow alert for thick fog

China renews yellow alert for thick fog

15 seconds ago
 Beijing Makes Representation to US Over Approval o ..

Beijing Makes Representation to US Over Approval of Patriot System Support Sale ..

17 seconds ago
 China's time-honored trade fair to go online amid ..

China's time-honored trade fair to go online amid COVID-19

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.