Shehbaz Sharif In Action Against Removing AC From Nawaz’s Cell

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 55 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:46 PM

Shehbaz Sharif in action against removing AC from Nawaz’s cell

Shehbaz expressed his displeasure regarding the cold blooded attitude of Interior Ministry, for ignoring such vital point regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has written to Punjab Chief Secretary over the issue of removing air conditioner from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s cell.

In his letter, Shehbaz Sharif wrote that the issue of removing air conditioner from Nawaz Sharif’s cell is in contradiction with the recommendations of the medical board formulated by the government of Punjab.

According to the text of the letter written by Sharif, “Punjab Government wrote a letter to IG Prisons on July 17 and asked him to remove the air conditioner, as per the orders of the Prime Minister. I want to draw your attention towards the recommendations of the medical board formulated by the Government of Punjab.”

“The most significant recommendation of the medical board was to keep Nawaz Sharif in a room with appropriate temperature. In its report, the board stated that failing to do so can cause severe impact on his kidneys,” Sharif said.

He further expressed his displeasure regarding the cold blooded attitude of Interior Ministry, for ignoring such vital point regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health.

“Such act of political victimization is an attack on the life of my leader and elder brother,” the PML-N president wrote.

Removing the air conditioner from Nawaz Sharif’s jail room is a blatant violation of the recommendations issued by the medical board, he said, adding that these recommendations must be implemented in their true spirit.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the chief justice of Pakistan, Lahore High Court chief justice, Punjab additional chief secretary and IG Prisons.

The Punjab government had directed IG prisons to remove air conditioner from the room of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in jail.

Punjab home department had written a letter to IG prisons at which it has been said that no accused will be given any facility without the permission of Prime Minister Imran Khan and also no concession will be given to those who are imprisoned in money laundering charges.

Prime Minister Imran khan during his address in Capital One Arena in Washington said that he will take back all the facilities including AC and tv in jail from Nawaz Sharif after returning to country.

