Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development projects in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Avenue formerly known as IJP road and Seventh Avenue Overhead Bridge on Srinagar Highway besides performing ground breaking of Eleventh Avenue in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the inauguration of these projects, the Prime Minister regretted that the poor performance of previous government delayed execution of important development projects. He however said that we have accelerated work on them and work on the ongoing projects in the federal capital will be completed by next month.

He announced an electric bus service will also be launched in the capital city, for which the buses will reach by 15th of next month.

The Prime Minister said a solid waste management system is also being introduced in Islamabad on the pattern of Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the IJP road has been named after Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed to recognize the services and sacrifices rendered by the martyrs for the nation. He said only those nations remain successful which remember the sacrifices of their martyrs.

The Prime Minister said that May 9 acts not only aggrieved the entire nation but also bowed our heads down in embarrassment. He said today the propaganda of a political party regarding regime change stands fully exposed.

The Prime Minister said relief has been given to the people in the budget. Referring to the increase in the salaries and pensions of employees, he said the budget envisages several initiatives for the youth. He said laptop scheme for the youth will be launched next month. This year one hundred thousand laptops will be distributed amongst the youth.

He said we are importing oil on discounted rates from Russia. He was also confident of a deal with the IMF saying Pakistan has fulfilled all the conditions.

He expressed the commitment to steer the country collectively out of difficult situation. He however stressed that political stability is a must for economic stability.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said we will continue the journey of serving thec ountry.