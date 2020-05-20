Shehbaz Sharif is suffering from moral degradation: Shibli Faraz

Shibli Faraz said Shehbaz Sharif was suffering from moral degradation as instead of answering to the questions raised by Shahzad Akbar in his news conferences about his corrupt practices, he demanded holding of fresh elections at the time when Pakistan was facing a critical situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Shibli Faraz said Shehbaz Sharif was suffering from moral degradation as instead of answering to the questions raised by Shahzad Akbar in his news conferences about his corrupt practices, he demanded holding of fresh elections at the time when Pakistan was facing a critical situation.

Replying to questions, he said time had proved that the prime minister's strategy and that of the government was transparent and in accordance with the country's situation in the wake of coronavirus.

Some Sindh ministers, however, were doing politics despite being part of the decisions on the coronavirus strategy made at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he added.

He maintained that the decisions taken by the state institutions should be appreciated and that was why he had welcomed the Supreme Court's judgment in the suo moto case regarding the shopping malls and markets.

The Federal Government, he said, appreciated the apex court order as smart lockdown instead of the complete one was its policy from the day one. The decisions were made at the NCOC in a very good manner through a consistent process, he contended.

He explained that the deliberations in the NCOC meetings were recorded in the shape of minutes and Bilawal Bhutto should go through them to know that on which matters the decisions were made. The NCOC decisions were being made controversial by some provincial ministers of Sindh.

The minister said he had summoned a meeting of stakeholders tomorrow on the 25 per cent advertisements quota of regional newspapers and the policy on journalists plots in the the housing scheme. The meeting would try to thrash out a mechanism to ensure that the deserving journalists were not deprived of their right, he added.

About the job security of employees working at airports in case of their outsourcing, he said the government, which was voted to power by the masses, would like to ensure that no one was deprived of his job. More job opportunities could be created after outsourcing of the airports, he added.

About the inquiry commission's forensic reports on wheat and sugar crisis, he said that he was 90 per cent sure that the reports would be presented before Eid and in that connection, a special cabinet meeting could be summoned as well.

He made it clear that the government was serious on the issue of accountability for which it was given the mandate by the people.

He asserted there was no comparison between Shehbaz Sharif and ex-health minister, and Federal Minister on Planning and Development Asad Umar and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, as the leader of opposition was involved in massive corruption scams and trying to run away from the accountability process on one pretext or on the other.

To a question, he confirmed that placing the name of Shehbaz Sharif on the Exit Control List was under consideration for his 'corrupt practices' but was not discussed in the cabinet meeting. There was a difference between the Sharifs and the common man, as they only stayed in the country when they were in power, otherwise, they enjoyed their life abroad, he added.

To another question, he said the prime minister during his address to the World Economic Forum would be pushing for the international community's support to the under-developed and developing countries in coping with the situation in the backdrop of the coronavirus, which had caused massive loss to their economies.

The PM would, he said, call for boost in the exports to deal with the economic challenges vis-�-vis the virus. He had already advocated relief in loans to the developed countries when the G-20 meeting was being held, the minister added.

Shibli Faraz said the prime minister talked about the payment of outstanding dues to the media industry before Eid though it was not on the agenda. He said the advertisement agencies should give 85 share of proceeds of government advertisements to the newspapers or otherwise action would be taken against them, he added.

He said a mechanism was being worked out to ensure that the growers got the relief from the package and the middlemen would not be allowed to exploit them.

The minister said at the outset of the meeting, the prime minister asked about the list of the appointments made in different government ministries and departments in disregard to the rules and regulations. The facts and data being compiled by the government would be shared with the media and action taken against those illegally appointed and those who were instrumental in their induction, he added.