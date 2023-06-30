Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar to address press conference today on IMF deal: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar will address an important press conference in Lahore at 4.00 pm on staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund.

In a tweet, she said that through the media, the PM will take the nation in confidence over the IMF deal.