Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif get permission to cast votes in Senate polls by tomorrow

The court has allowed both leaders on plea of jail authorities to travel to Islamabad to cast votes in Senate elections started by tomorrow.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2, 2021) An accountability court on Tuesday allowed PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and MNA Khwaja Asif to cast votes in Senate elections.

Shehbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif both could cast vote by tomorrow as the Senate elections was due on March 3, 20 21.

The polling for 37 Senate seats except Punjab would take place on March 3 as an election campaign for the upcoming Upper House ended last night.

The members f the three provincial assemblies including Sindh, KP and Balochistan and also the members of the National Assembly would cast their votes to elect members of Senate.