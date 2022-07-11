UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif, Kuwaiti PM Exchange Eid Greetings

July 11, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif, Kuwaiti PM exchange Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and extended greetings to the leadership, government and people of Kuwait on Eid-ul-Azha.

The Kuwaiti prime minister, while reciprocating the Eid greetings, extended best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion.

Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kuwait, the prime minister expressed resolve to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields of mutual interest, in particular trade and investment.

He thanked the leadership and people of Kuwait for taking good care of the Pakistani community in the country.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy cordial and brotherly relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and commonality of interests.

