Shehbaz Sharif lashes out at PM Khan, says assets frozen after Niazi-NAB nexus

PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif says that he never saw such big liar ever in the history of Pakistan as Prime Minister Imran Khan is, and terms him “master of u-turn”.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 4th, 2019) PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that his all assets were frozen after close nexus of Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said he worked hard under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the development of the country and claimed that innocence of his brother and other leaders of the PML-N was gradually appearing before the public.

“I must talk about my assets that were frozen by the NAB authorities, said Shehbaz Sharif before his press conference in London on Wednesday evening. “These were frozen after close nexus of Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAB,”.

“I spent five months in NAB’s custody and was released on bail by the court,” said Shehbaz Sharif, saying that the court heard their grievances and granted them justice. “I worked hard for my country and you know there used to be 20 hours load shedding daily in 2014 but we overcome it,” he said and referred to other projects started by PML-N government.

He said Ashiana Housing Project was the project where no corruption was made but he faced jail just on the basis of fake allegations but later everything got cleared when the matter was taken to the court. Naeem Bokhari, he said, appeared in the court against him but could not stay there because he knew that he would not be successful in the case.

“Naeem Bokhahri is internal member of the ruling PTI and the NAB has a force of prosecutors but they could not prove anything against him,” said Shehbaz Sharif. He also said: “Public often thinks that is it the result of hard working and honesty,” said the PML-N President said. He also pointed out the direction of the ruling PTI’s government that it pushed the opposition back to the wall.

Shehbaz Sharif questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise of 5 million houses and millions of jobs as not even a single home was built during his one and a half year of government. He also said that NAB’s counsel and the lawyer of PM Niazi just ran out of the court.

“I never saw such big liar as PM Niazi is in the history of Pakistan,” he shouted at Imran Khan during his press conference.

He also rejected the allegations of corruptions and kick backs from Multan metro and 56 companies.

“PTI government did not put even 15 bricks for construction of promised five millions houses,” he further said. All this showed that the PTI government had completely failed, he added. He stated that the remarks made by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa were in front of everyone. “Bu the grace of Almighty Allah, we got successful in the Supreme Court, he added.