Shehbaz Sharif Lied, Another Case To Be Filed Against Him: Shehzad Akbar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:11 PM

Shehbaz Sharif lied, another case to be filed against him: Shehzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar on Tuesday challenged opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to file case against him in any court of Pakistan or abroad.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said, he will appear before the court with evidence against PML-N president if he receives a legal notice.

Adviser said that Shahbaz Sharif lied to the nation, adding that another case is being filed against the leader of opposition in National Assembly.

"The younger Sharif's assets increased by Rs 7 billion between 2008 and 2018," he said and added FIA has submitted detailed challan.

Shehzad Akbar said that Maryam Aurangzeb was angry over the new audio of Maryam Nawaz.

He went on to say that 28 benami transactions took place in the name of 14 employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills, adding that money laundering of more than Rs 16 billion was done in the name of employees.

