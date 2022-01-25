UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Mastermind Of Mega Corruption Of Rs16 Billion: Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was the mastermind of mega corruption of Rs16 billion

In a tweet, Minister of State Farrukh Habib said Shehbaz Sharif's family used the Names of 14 employees with meagre salaries for 28 benami accounts.

He said that money laundering of Rs16 billion was done by the Shehbaz Sharif family through these fake accounts.

He said Rs4 billion corruption money was deposited in the account of a peon Maqsood which was only one example of big corruption of Shehbaz Sharif.

