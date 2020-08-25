Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazl agreed to run movement against PTI

(@fidahassanain)

Both leaders say they will overcome their differences and will united all the opposition parties to run the movement against PTI for poor performance during two years period.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman agreed to run movement against ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint press congress, Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman both said that they would gather all the opposition leaders to run the movement against the PTI government.

“Our meeting remained very successful and we have decided to gather all opposition parties against this government,” said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that they would enhance their consultation and overcome all their differences mutually.

“Was there any crisis of flour, wheat or medicines during our era?,” Shehbaz Sharif raised a question while indicating towards recent hike in prices of flour, wheat and medicines.

The PML-Chief said that they would call “All Parties Conference (APC) and would hold “Rehbar Committee” meeting, adding that all the opposition parties would take part in the APC.

He said the country went into crises again as there was huge inflation and load-shedding also turned back.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that they [PML-N and JUI-F] were agreed on united move against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI).

“We have agreed on movement against PTI,” said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

He said: “ We shall overcome our differences through dialogue,”.

“After consultation, we will use united strategy,” said the JUI-F Chief, adding that small opposition parties were called there for consultation and APC would be called very soon.

“The differences among the opposition parties are not in the better interest of the country,” said Maulana Fazl.

Both leaders lashed out at the PTI for their poor performance during the last two years.