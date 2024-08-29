Shehbaz Sharif May Go Missing After Stepping Down If Plan B Activated: Imran Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:42 PM
Imran Khan clarifies that he has not asked any hidden PTI members to come out, firmly denying the news about it.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if Plan B was implemented, Shehbaz Sharif would also become a missing person as soon as he stepped down from his position.
During an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan clarified that he has not asked any hidden PTI members to come out, firmly denying the news about it.
Imran Khan said that “they are not afraid of jails; our people are abducted. Deputy Superintendent of Jail Akram has also been abducted, and the police claim he ran away with a girl. Everyone knows who abducted Akram. If Plan B is implemented, Shehbaz Sharif will also become a missing person as soon as he steps down,”.
Imran Khan criticized the previous claims that the settlement and resettlement efforts had led to a resurgence in terrorism.
He accused Mohsin Naqvi of falsely claiming cross-border terrorism, implying that the government is lying.
He stated that TTP terrorism cannot end without the Afghan government’s cooperation and condemned the ongoing terrorism that is devastating the country, questioning whose responsibility it is to stop the terrorism in Balochistan and the Katcha region.
Imran Khan asserted that the terrorism in Balochistan would only end when elected representatives from Balochistan are appointed.
The Baloch people are becoming opposed to the country, which is very dangerous for Pakistan, and the blame is falling on the establishment.
He said he wanted to bring in EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), but Bajwa, the Election Commission, and PPP did not allow it.
He said that as soon as Qazi Faiz Isa left, the four Constituencies would be opened, and this government would fall.
He added that no investment is taking place in the country, the economy is sinking, and the government is taking loans after loans. With no income, how will the loans be repaid?
The September 8 rally, Imran Khan said, would not be cancelled under any circumstances.
He urged people to come out and participate in the rally and instructed activists not to tolerate any hindrances.
Recent Stories
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kasur courts to remain closed on Aug 314 minutes ago
-
Railways says to address employees' concerns5 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee reviews Safe City Project, recommends filling vacant posts5 minutes ago
-
President Zardari awards Hilal-i-Imtiaz to Javelin star Arshad Nadeem14 minutes ago
-
Abbasi appointed parliamentary secretary14 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves draft law for address of grievances of overseas Pakistanis15 minutes ago
-
Tariq Khan appointed as parliamentary secretary15 minutes ago
-
Two drug-peddlers arrested15 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots17 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured in encounter24 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO hold open court in Ahamdpur East24 minutes ago
-
PPP district Malakand decides organizing Party at grassroots level24 minutes ago