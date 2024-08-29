Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if Plan B was implemented, Shehbaz Sharif would also become a missing person as soon as he stepped down from his position.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan clarified that he has not asked any hidden PTI members to come out, firmly denying the news about it.

Imran Khan said that “they are not afraid of jails; our people are abducted. Deputy Superintendent of Jail Akram has also been abducted, and the police claim he ran away with a girl. Everyone knows who abducted Akram. If Plan B is implemented, Shehbaz Sharif will also become a missing person as soon as he steps down,”.

Imran Khan criticized the previous claims that the settlement and resettlement efforts had led to a resurgence in terrorism.

He accused Mohsin Naqvi of falsely claiming cross-border terrorism, implying that the government is lying.

He stated that TTP terrorism cannot end without the Afghan government’s cooperation and condemned the ongoing terrorism that is devastating the country, questioning whose responsibility it is to stop the terrorism in Balochistan and the Katcha region.

Imran Khan asserted that the terrorism in Balochistan would only end when elected representatives from Balochistan are appointed.

The Baloch people are becoming opposed to the country, which is very dangerous for Pakistan, and the blame is falling on the establishment.

He said he wanted to bring in EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), but Bajwa, the Election Commission, and PPP did not allow it.

He said that as soon as Qazi Faiz Isa left, the four Constituencies would be opened, and this government would fall.

He added that no investment is taking place in the country, the economy is sinking, and the government is taking loans after loans. With no income, how will the loans be repaid?

The September 8 rally, Imran Khan said, would not be cancelled under any circumstances.

He urged people to come out and participate in the rally and instructed activists not to tolerate any hindrances.