Shehbaz Sharif Meets Nawaz Sharif On Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz Sharif on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a special visit to his elder brother, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, at Raiwind, Jati Umra, to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

On his arrival, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed the Prime Minister, joining the family gathering in the spirit of Eid festivities.

The gathering was attended by former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Captain (Retd.) Safdar, Suleman Shehbaz, and other family members, making it a significant reunion of the Sharif family on this auspicious day.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the graves of his parents and Kulsoom Nawaz to offer Fateha. He also took a moment to pray for the security, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of unity and progress for the nation.

