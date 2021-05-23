UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Moves Lahore High Court For Withdrawing His Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:01 AM

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has approached the Lahore High Court for withdrawing his petition challenging placement of his name on blacklist/no-fly list and civil miscellaneous application for implementation of the court orders in the matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has approached the Lahore High Court for withdrawing his petition challenging placement of his name on blacklist/no-fly list and civil miscellaneous application for implementation of the court orders in the matter.

Shehbaz Sharif through an application submitted that the court granted one-time permission to him to travel abroad for medical check up on a petition challenging placement of his name on the blacklist.

He submitted that the court had also sought reply from respondents on his civil miscellaneous application for implementation of the orders.

However, the Federal government has placed his name in the exit control list (ECL) through a memorandum on May 17, he added. He submitted after the issuance of memorandum, the matter might not be proceeded in its present form.

He submitted that he wanted to challenge the memorandum and pleaded with the courtfor allowing him to withdraw the main petition along with civil miscellaneous application,in view of the developments.

