ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of wife of his Nepal's counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Hon. Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister of Nepal, on the passing away of his beloved wife. My heartfelt condolences to him & the bereaved family," he said in a tweet.