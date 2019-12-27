UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Pays Tribute To Late. Benazir Bhutto On Her Death Anniversary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:44 PM

Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to late. Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary

President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif had paid tribute to martyred Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto for rendering great services to democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif had paid tribute to martyred Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto for rendering great services to democracy.

While remembering Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary in a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "She was an icon, a leader with grace whose services to democracy will continue to be eulogised. Pakistani politics is never the same without her.""May Allah rest her soul in peace, " he added.

Benazir Bhutto lost her life in a terrorist attack on December 27, 2007 after she addressed a public meeting during the campaign for general elections.

