Shehbaz Sharif Playing On 'both Sides Of The Wicket': Sh Rasheed

Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:38 PM

Shehbaz Sharif playing on 'both sides of the wicket': Sh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday that the opposition to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has failed in its tactics for dysfunctioning the government.The minister held a press conference, and stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has been "playing on both sides of the wicket" and the Sharif brothers would celebrate the New Year's Eve in London."ML-1 plays a role of backbone for CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] [�] [Pakistan Peoples Party's] Bilawal is also included in Asif Zardari's corruption," he said.

Mr Rasheed expressed serious concerns over the bail granted to PPP's Khurshid Shah from an accountability court in Sukkur."126 [bank] accounts owned by Khurshid Shah have been unearthed and he has been given bail [Pakistan] Peoples Party want to transfer all of its cases to Sindh.""Unfortunately, whoever had come [to power] in this country, he accumulated assets ," he added.About the ongoing protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), Mr Rasheed stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been subjecting Muslims in India to violence and oppression.

