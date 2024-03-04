Shehbaz Sharif Presented Guard Of Honour At PM House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was presented a guard of honour on Monday as he arrived at the PM House soon after taking oath of his office here at the President House.
The national anthem was played and a smartly turned out contingent of the three services presented him salute.
He inspected the guard of honour.
The prime minister was later introduced to the staff of the Prime Minister House.
