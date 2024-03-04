Shehbaz Sharif Presented Guard Of Honour At PM House
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was presented guard of honour on Monday as he arrived at the PM House soon after taking oath of his office at the President House
The national anthem was played and a smartly turned out contingent of the three services presented him salute.
He inspected the guard of honour.
The prime minister was later introduced to the staff of the Prime Minister House.
Later, during his meeting with outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Shehbaz Sharif lauded the steps taken by the caretaker government for the continuation of the country's development under his leadership.
He also expressed his best wishes for Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in his future life.
Meanwhile, a smartly turned out contingent of the three services presented a farewell guard of honour to the outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saw him off after the guard of honour and farewell meeting with the staff of Prime Minister Office.
