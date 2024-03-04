Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Presented Guard Of Honour At PM House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was presented guard of honour on Monday as he arrived at the PM House soon after taking oath of his office at the President House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was presented guard of honour on Monday as he arrived at the PM House soon after taking oath of his office at the President House.

The national anthem was played and a smartly turned out contingent of the three services presented him salute.

He inspected the guard of honour.

The prime minister was later introduced to the staff of the Prime Minister House.

Later, during his meeting with outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Shehbaz Sharif lauded the steps taken by the caretaker government for the continuation of the country's development under his leadership.

He also expressed his best wishes for Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in his future life.

Meanwhile, a smartly turned out contingent of the three services presented a farewell guard of honour to the outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saw him off after the guard of honour and farewell meeting with the staff of Prime Minister Office.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Government Best

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surpris ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced v ..

5 minutes ago
 Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to ..

Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library

5 minutes ago
 Court issues physical remand orders to three offi ..

Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case

5 minutes ago
 DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arra ..

DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements

2 minutes ago
 56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to ze ..

56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb

Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb

2 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects proposed site for Cancer Hosp ..

2 minutes ago
 LESCO's technical staff training starts

LESCO's technical staff training starts

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

49 minutes ago
 Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip

Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip

39 minutes ago
 Delegation from Uganda embarks on five-day study v ..

Delegation from Uganda embarks on five-day study visit to BISP office

39 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings leave for Islamabad

Karachi Kings leave for Islamabad

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan