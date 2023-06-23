Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif, President EU Commission Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In Diverse Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Shehbaz Sharif, President EU Commission discuss bilateral cooperation in diverse areas

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen here on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit.

The Prime Minister thanked the President of the Commission for her participation in the Resilient Pakistan Conference held in Geneva on 9 January this year.

He conveyed Pakistan's commitment to continue working in close collaboration with European institutions for rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood-affected areas.

The prime minister appreciated high-level interactions between Pakistan and the EU and renewed an invitation to the Commission President to visit Pakistan.

Recalling the importance of GSP Plus, the prime minister noted with satisfaction that it was on track and there was a strong political commitment in that regard.

The EU Commission President lauded Pakistan's efforts to recover from the 2022 floods and assured continued support. She appreciated the level of ongoing cooperation between EU and Pakistan, including GSP Plus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Geneva January From

Recent Stories

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

14 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

15 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

19 minutes ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

22 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

27 minutes ago
PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

1 hour ago
 Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

1 hour ago
 Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution explores enhanci ..

National Human Rights Institution explores enhancing cooperation with Bahraini c ..

2 hours ago
 FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan ..

FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan from July 2

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan