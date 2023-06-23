Shehbaz Sharif, President EU Commission discuss bilateral cooperation in diverse areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen here on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit.

The Prime Minister thanked the President of the Commission for her participation in the Resilient Pakistan Conference held in Geneva on 9 January this year.

He conveyed Pakistan's commitment to continue working in close collaboration with European institutions for rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood-affected areas.

The prime minister appreciated high-level interactions between Pakistan and the EU and renewed an invitation to the Commission President to visit Pakistan.

Recalling the importance of GSP Plus, the prime minister noted with satisfaction that it was on track and there was a strong political commitment in that regard.

The EU Commission President lauded Pakistan's efforts to recover from the 2022 floods and assured continued support. She appreciated the level of ongoing cooperation between EU and Pakistan, including GSP Plus.