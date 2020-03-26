Shehbaz Sharif provides protective kits, face masks for doctors, paramedics

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday provided 5,000 protective kits and 5,000 face masks for doctors and paramedical staff treating coronavirus patients at the hospitals.

According to a party spokesperson, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif gave away the kits and masks to the party leaders who would hand over these to the doctors of Grand Health Alliance.

Shehbaz Sharif had earlier announced to provide 10,000 kits for the protection of medical staff at the hospitals. However, remaining five thousands kits would be provided soon.