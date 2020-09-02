UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Raises Question About Federal Govt’s Billions Of Rupees Fund For Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:40 AM

  Shehbaz Sharif raises question about federal govt’s billions of rupees fund for Karachi

Shehbaz Sharif who is in Karachi for two-day visit says that had the interests of the people not been ignored Sindh and Karachi would have not faced these days.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that Karachi drowned into rain water and now it is not the time for politics.

Shehbaz Sharif who reached Karachi for two-day visit said that they came to express solidarity with Sindh government.

Talking to the reporters, Shehbaz Sharif said: “The whole country is with the people of Karachi at this time. We condole with the families who lost their loved ones in urban flooding,” .

He said peoples’ interests were ignored due to which Sindh and Karachi were facing these days.

“It is disaster here in Karachi,” said Shehbaz Sharif, pointing out that where the billions of rupees fund provided by the Federal government. He state that Karachi should have development projects with full swing.

Earlier, he had tweeted that all stakes holders should sit together to chalk out comprehensive plan for Karachi.

rainwater after heavy rain lashed the metropolitan followed by long power outages and traffic jams disrupting people’s lives.

Many streets of the low-lying areas were flooded with pools of water as drains overflowed after rainfall.

