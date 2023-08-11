Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz To Hold Second Round Of Consultation To Select Caretaker PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2023 | 11:03 AM

Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of consultation to select caretaker PM

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited the leader of the opposition for consultation as per provisions of the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2023) The second round of consultations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed to select Caretaker Prime Minister will be held in Islamabad today.

According to a press release of Prime Minster Office, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited the leader of the opposition for consultation as per provisions of the Constitution.

The first meeting for this purpose was held in a cordial manner and they decided to continue consultation.

The certain individuals within political circles are of the opinion that Prime Minister Shehbaz aims to retain his position until August 14, allowing him to participate in the flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day.

Subsequently, a caretaker Prime Minister will be sworn in. It's worth noting that on July 12, the prime minister initially stated that his government's tenure would conclude on August 14.

However, the information minister later clarified that the prime minister had made an error in the date.

In accordance with the Constitution, Prime Minister Shehbaz has the authority to serve as the caretaker prime minister until the interim leadership is appointed. Article 94 of the Constitution stipulates that "The president may request the prime minister to continue in office until his successor assumes the role of prime minister."

One of the contributing factors to the delay in selecting the interim leadership is believed to be the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's aspiration to have one of their own members assume the position.

Insider sources indicate that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP representative Asif Ali Zardari are exerting influence on the matter of appointing the caretaker prime minister, in consultation with a "third party."

