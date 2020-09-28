Shehbaz Sharif reaches LHC to attend hearing of money laundering case against him

(@fidahassanain)

The counsels of Shehbaz Sharif will resume their arguments before a lHC division bench led by Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem in money laundering and assets beyond means cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to attend money laundering case today.

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif.

According to latest reports, the hearing has begun in the case and Maryam Aurangzeb and other leaders of the PML-N are present there in the courtroom. A local tv reporter has tweeted about the judge's warning to Maryam Auranbzeb regarding use of cell-phone in the courtroom.

The counsel of PML-N Chief will resume their arguments to prove that their client was innocent and the cases of corruption against him were politically motivated.

The local administration has also ensured stringent security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

Previously, LHC had extended twice the interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering and assets beyond means cases.

On June 1, Shehbaz Sharif had filed a bail plea in LHC to avoid arrest in assets beyond means and money laundering cases. The opposition leader, in his plea, took the stance that NAB might arrest him in a pending inquiry.

NAB prepared the case with malicious intentions as he had been declaring his assets regularly, said Shehbaz Sharif. He said that he did not commit corruption of even a single rupee. All the cases against him on political grounds, he added.