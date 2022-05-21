(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister says Imran Khan should be ashamed of what he said, expressing concerns that what their mothers and sisters would think about it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 21st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Imran Khan's statement about Maryam Nawaz terming it cheap a cheap statement.

PM Shehbaz said that Imran's statement should be strongly condemned.

He said, "What our mothers, sisters, daughters would think? Such a person claims to be a leader,".

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan should be ashamed of his statement. He was talking to the reporters in an informal way outside the court room after hearing of the money laundering case.

Earlier, along with PM Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Asif Zardari, Rana Sanaullah and others had strongly reacted to PTI chairman’s remarks regarding Maryam Nawaz during Multan rally.

Imran Khan in his Multan gathering had said that someone had sent him a video of Maryam Nawaz’s speech at the rally on social media “She took my name so many times and with so much passion. I want to tell her to be careful so that your husband doesn’t get angry, just like you are taking my name again and again.

”

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif also reacted to Khan’s speech, saying that Niazi’s thinking about Maryam Nawaz is reprehensible.

He urged all the womem to stand up against Imran's statement and his thinking.

He lamented the PTI chairman that he was promoting such a bad language. He said such negative thinking would spoil political culture.

Iterior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) leader Rana Sanaullah who had showed up there to support his leadership also warned Imran khan of using abusive language against Maryam Nawaz.

Sanaullah said, “You[Imran] insulted the women of the whole nation by spreading rumors about the daughter of the nation Maryam Nawaz Sharif.”

Taking a dig at PTI chairman, Rana said that Imran Khan, who destroyed the economy of the country and the people, has also destroyed the moral values of the society adding that Imran Khan’s face has become a dirty drain.