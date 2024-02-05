Shehbaz Sharif Reiterates Diplomatic, Political And Moral Support To Kashmiris
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PNL-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that every year on February 5, the people of Pakistan reaffirm their solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination.
In his message issued here on Kashmir day he said, "Pakistan will continue to lend moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), until they attain freedom from Indian oppression in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions."
He said that Pakistan would also continue to raise its voice at all international platforms and highlight India’s barbaric actions in IIOJK.
Today all those who value freedom must stand with the Kashmiris in their quest for liberation from illegal Indian occupation, he added.
