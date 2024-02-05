Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Reiterates Diplomatic, Political And Moral Support To Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Shehbaz Sharif reiterates diplomatic, political and moral support to Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PNL-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that every year on February 5, the people of Pakistan reaffirm their solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination.

In his message issued here on Kashmir day he said, "Pakistan will continue to lend moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), until they attain freedom from Indian oppression in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions."

He said that Pakistan would also continue to raise its voice at all international platforms and highlight India’s barbaric actions in IIOJK.

Today all those who value freedom must stand with the Kashmiris in their quest for liberation from illegal Indian occupation, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif United Nations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jammu February Moral All From

Recent Stories

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

2 hours ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 days ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan