Shehbaz Sharif Reiterates To Send PTI Govt Packing Home

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2022 | 02:27 PM

The PML-N President says that the PTI government should be worried about its own acts

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that they would take all possible steps to oust the government of Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the PTI government should be worried about its own acts.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters in Lahore on Monday.

The PML-N leader said that the country was facing severe level of corruption and the economy was deteriorating besides inflation broke all previous records and the condition of poverty-stricken masses was worsening by every passing day.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the report of Transparency International is an evidence of increase in corruption and they were trying to send the PTI government packing home.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz said that the government mortgaged the State Bank of Pakistan to meet the shameful conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PML-N leader said that lies of PTI ministers were exposed and that a liar was running the system of the state. The prime minister was silent on the incident of Pulwama attack, he went on to say. Hamaz Shehbaz said that PTI leaders prioritize their personal interests over country s affairs

