Shehbaz Sharif rejects EVMs during his address at National Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly says that the government and its allies want to bulldoze important bills and term it "illegal" and said that it spoiled the traditions of parliament

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying that these are evil and vicious machines.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the government and its allies wanted to bulldoze important bills and termed it "illegal" and said that it spoiled the traditions of parliament.

He said that initially the session was postponed and the government said it wanted consult with the opposition on the issue but it was a ploy to buy time so that the government could secure the votes it needed.

You had no intention of doing consultations on the issue, he added.

He expressed these words while addressing the National Assembly session in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Shehbaz Sharif said that there were always allegations of rigging during the elections but this was the first time in history that there were allegations of rigging before the elections. He said that the "selected government" wanted to introduce EVMs because it could no longer ask the people for votes.

The Opposition Leader asked Asad Qaiser to defer the joint session so “comprehensive consultation” could take place on electoral reforms and other important matters.