Shehbaz Sharif rejects ‘fake news’ of his decision to resign from PML-N Presidency

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Chief says Nawaz Sharif, every party leader and women leaders played important role in building the party during last 40 years.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2021) PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif rejected rumors that he was about to step down from the presidency of the party, describing it as a “fake news”.

Shehbaz Sharif also rejected the rumors that he was sidelined; pointing out that PML-N was like a house for them.

Nawaz Sharif, every party leader, worker and women over the last 40 years played their role to build it,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He was talking in tv show on Sunday night.

The PML-N Chief also talked about the budget, saying that he had termed the budget as fake because the people were out of money, their pockets were empty.

During his TV talk, the former Punjab Chief Minister said that he was offered the prime ministership twice over the last couple of decades. He stated that one of these offers was made by former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan and later, by military dictator General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf. He added that no single individual or a single institution was responsible for a weak democracy in the country, and "all are culprits here" [Is hamam me sab nangay hain]. He also emphasized upon the need to learn lessons from one's past mistakes, pointing out that it was necessary to take the country forward. He stated that there were only two options possible in the current scenario: either we keep ourselves mired in the past, raising slogans of ‘accountability first’ and keep repeating our mistakes that led to the creation of Bangladesh, the Kargil operation or attacks on democracy, or moving forward for welfare of the nation after admitting our mistakes.

Answering to a question, he said that every matter in the party was decided with consultation, and his viewpoint was known to everyone. The PML-N president stated that he believed in “natural reconciliation”, and he wanted everyone to set aside their personal egos and join hands to eradicate poverty from the country.

The host asked Shahbaz Sharif whether or not he was offered prime ministership before the 2018 elections on the condition that he would abandon his Nawaz Sharif and his Maryam Nawaz.

In response, the Punjab chief minister said he would say no such thing, adding that his brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would have been elected prime minister for a fourth time if PML-N leaders had made a strategy based on consensus in the pre-2018 election period.

Various reports had revealed earlier that Shehbaz Sharif was angry over election strategy in Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections. He said that his election strategy was ignored, and threatened to step down as president of the party.