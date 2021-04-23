Shehbaz Sharif released from Kot Lakhpat jail

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz has been released on bail.

Shehbaz Sharif has been released from Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The release came on bail in money laundering case.

A LHC full bench led by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi a day earlier had announced the verdict on bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif. Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Shehbaz Rizvi were the other members of the bench.

During the proceedings, the court had made it clear to the counsel of Shehbaz Sharif that they must say anything but after receiving the signed copy of the judgments.

The development has taken place after the split decision of a two-member bench of the LHC after which the matter was sent to the LHC Cheif Justice.

On September 28, 2020, NAB team had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the plea, during which Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer presented his arguments.

Counsel of PML-N President argued that Shehbaz Sharif saved over Rs1,000 billion of national exchequer and never received his pay as a member of National Assembly.

No evidence was available against Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case and none of the witnesses accused PML-N leader of the ill practice, he added.