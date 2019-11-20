UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif Resigns As PAC Chairman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:55 PM

Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PAC Chairman

Sources say the resignation will be effective from Nov 20th and Rana Tanvir is likely to be nominated by the PML-N as next candidate for PAC Chairman.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2019) Opposition leader in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday tendered resignation as Chairman of Public Accounts Committee which would be effective from Wednesday, Nov 20th.

According to the details, Shehbaz Sharif tendered his resignation for personal reasons. The sources said he resigned before his departure to London but it would be effective from Nov 20th, 2019 (Wednesday). PML-N was planning to nominate Rana Tanvir as the next chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

Shehbaz Sharif who is currently in London with his brother former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his treatment.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London 2019 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Season two of DSC Youth Basketball Championship st ..

25 minutes ago

Turkey strongly advocated resolution of Kashmir di ..

27 minutes ago

Opposition members of Rehbar Committee asks ECP to ..

28 minutes ago

The Islamabad High Court (IHC)s chief justice expr ..

27 minutes ago

Children day observed in Lower Dir

27 minutes ago

France unlocks 1.5 bn euros to ease hospital strai ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.