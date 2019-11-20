Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PAC Chairman

(@fidahassanain)

Sources say the resignation will be effective from Nov 20th and Rana Tanvir is likely to be nominated by the PML-N as next candidate for PAC Chairman.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2019) Opposition leader in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday tendered resignation as Chairman of Public Accounts Committee which would be effective from Wednesday, Nov 20th.

According to the details, Shehbaz Sharif tendered his resignation for personal reasons. The sources said he resigned before his departure to London but it would be effective from Nov 20th, 2019 (Wednesday). PML-N was planning to nominate Rana Tanvir as the next chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

Shehbaz Sharif who is currently in London with his brother former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his treatment.