Shehbaz Sharif says federal govt is not serious in taking action against petrol mafia

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said the Federal government was not serious in taking action against culprits behind petrol crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the government’s behavior over the matter had reminded of sugar scandal. His statement came at the moment when no action was taken against anyone so far in sugar scandal.

The PML-N President said that non-submission of report on petrol crisis by inquiry committee was a hint that the matter was suspicious.

The incumbent government was running with the help of mafias and mafias were working with the help of the government, he added.

The petroleum crisis last month paralyzed the transportation system across the country. The petrol mafia sold the POL products against double price. And finally, the government surrendered before it and notified increase of POL prices at the beginning of this ongoing month.