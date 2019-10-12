UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Says He Will Follow His Brother Nawaz Sharif Till Last Breath

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:16 PM

Shehbaz Sharif says he will follow his brother Nawaz Sharif till last breath

A PML-N delegation will meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday to know about his action plan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-12th Oct, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif said he would stand by his elder brother Nawaz Sharif till his last breath.

According to media reports, Shehbaz Sharif rejected media reports terming “fake” and clarified that he would follow his brothers’ advice in supporting JUI-F’s Azadi March. He expressed these views while heading a meeting of his party leaders today at party’s office.

“My brother Nawaz Sharif asked me to contact JUI-F,” said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that “ He was instructed to take part in the JUI-F Azadi March,”.

Shehbaz Sharif asked a delegation of his party leaders to convey his message to JUI-F Chief and inform him about his health condition.

He also asked the delegation to determine whether the March will be just a one-day March or will be longer sit-in.

The sources said that Shehbaz Sharif said they would consult Nawaz Sharif soon after meeting with JUI-F Chief. A PML_N delegation would Maulana Fazl on Sunday to apprise him about Nawaz’s letter in this regard. Soon after the meeting, they said, Shehbaz Sharif telephone Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed about their future line of action.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif directly and indirectly asked his party leaders to expedite his contacts with Fazlur Rehman.

